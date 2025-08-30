Pennsylvania attorney general’s office continues restoring operations after cyberattack

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General reports significant progress has been made in restoring its operations after a cyberattack earlier this month.

The attack involved an outsider encrypting files to demand a ransom payment, which the office has not paid. Communications were temporarily disrupted, but most staff now have access to email, and the main phone line and website are operational.

“This situation has certainly tested OAG staff and prompted some modifications to our typical routines — however, we are committed to our duty and mission to protect and represent Pennsylvanians,” said Attorney General Dave Sunday.

The Office of Attorney General, which employs approximately 1,200 people across 17 offices in the Commonwealth, is continuing its work, though some tasks are being performed through alternate methods.

Courts have issued time extensions on certain criminal and civil cases due to the incident, but no prosecutions or proceedings are expected to be negatively impacted solely because of the cyber attack.

The office is actively investigating the attack in collaboration with other agencies, which limits the ability to disclose further details about the investigation or response.

