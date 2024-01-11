Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office launches statewide Human Trafficking Section

PENNSYLVANIA — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has launched a statewide Human Trafficking Section as part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

According to the attorney general’s office, the Human Trafficking Section is designed to address and bolster statewide efforts to effectively investigate and prosecute human trafficking cases and facilitate assistance for victims.

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and as part of the effort to raise awareness on the topic, Executive Deputy Attorney General Michele Kelly Walsh and Chief Deputy Attorney General Heather Castellino will testify on Jan. 11 at a Senate Policy Committee Hearing about prevention and enforcement efforts happening statewide.

“Human trafficking takes many forms, often exploiting the vulnerabilities of people in need, leaving them with lasting devastation and trauma,” said Attorney General Michelle Henry. “I am proud to announce our office’s new section dedicated solely to human trafficking, and look forward to continuing our work with local, state, and federal partners who are making monumental strides to bring these heinous crimes out of the shadows.”

The Human Trafficking Section will be led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Castellino. The section will take a multidisciplinary approach to tackle human trafficking, which impacts nearly every community in the Commonwealth.

The section will continue to work closely with local, state, and federal agencies to investigate and prosecute human trafficking crimes and will continue education and outreach efforts on the topic, and participate in conferences, symposiums, and presentations of case studies.

If you are a victim of human trafficking and need help or suspect that someone else is a victim, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-292-1919; email tips@pa.gov; or contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline by calling or texting 233733 (befree) to 1-888-373-7888.

