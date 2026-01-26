Pennsylvania commits $53M to rail freight improvements with 8 projects in southwestern Pa.

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that it will invest close to $53 million in 30 rail freight improvement projects to enhance freight mobility across the state.

PennDOT said the funding will create and sustain about 450 jobs across Pennsylvania.

The investments are funded through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP).

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group