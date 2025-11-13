Pennsylvania cyber charter schools concerned about nearly $200M funding cut in state budget

Although Pennsylvania finally passed its $50 billion budget on Wednesday, not everyone is happy with what’s in that bill.

The budget cuts nearly $200 million to cyber charter schools, which students attend online.

Pennsylvania cyber charter schools say some of their schools are now in jeopardy.

“Every school is going to have a negative and a severe negative impact to it, whether that’s through services, whether that’s through staffing, class sizes, what they can offer,” said Marcus Hite of the Pennsylvania Association of Public Cyber Charter Schools.

PAPCCS says the cut is an attack on the freedom of choice.

“We just want to be able to offer these options to our families,” Hite said.

But those in favor of the cuts, including Gov. Josh Shapiro, argue that local school districts have been overpaying cyber charter schools for years, and this money will be put to good use at public schools.

“It’s a much more efficient use of tax dollars,” said Susan Spicka of Education Voters PA, adding, “School districts are absolutely lacking enough teachers to make sure that students can be in small class sizes. They are lacking support staff who can provide students with extra help when they need it, like math coaches and reading coaches. So many school districts can’t afford to have things like music and art.”

Another change, cyber charter schools must now have wellness and residency checks for all students.

