Pennsylvania Game Commission lifts campfire ban on state game lands

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After just over two weeks, the Pennsylvania Game Commission lifted a campfire ban on state game lands.

The commission issued the ban because of recent dry weather that caused a risk of wildfires.

A news release from the game commission says the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources had issued a similar ban on campfires in state parks and state forests earlier this month and that has also been lifted.

“While the temporary ban remained in place for only about two weeks, it provided an additional layer of protection during a span when extremely dry conditions were fueling wildfires statewide,” Executive Director Steve Smith said. “State game lands are important to Pennsylvania’s wildlife and hunters, which we’re reminded of frequently at this time of year when so many hunting seasons are hitting their prime.”

