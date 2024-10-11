Pennsylvania has 4th-highest number of flood-damaged cars on the market, per new report

PITTSBURGH — If you’re shopping for a used vehicle, stay cautious.

According to a new report from CarFax, Pennsylvania has the fourth-highest number of flood-damaged cars on the market.

Historic flooding in the southeast has destroyed lives and homes.

Now, car experts are warning that over the next few weeks and months, many more flood-damaged vehicles may arrive on a car lot near you.

“We haven’t gotten the estimates yet, but we are expecting tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of more flooded cars into the market,” said Em Nguyen, PR Director at CarFax.

Nguyen says scammers search the southern states for flood-damaged cars. They buy them for a few hundred bucks, sometimes at auction.

“That’s when a potential scammer could come in, try to clean it up so it looks showroom fresh, but in reality, it’s rotting from inside out,” Nguyen explained.

Water in a car’s mechanical system can lead to corrosion, impacting lights, airbags and even your brakes.

Nguyen says well-known dealers will often turn away flood-damaged cars or disclose the damage. So scammers target individual sellers and lesser-known car lots.

But remember, your senses can protect you when car shopping.

Close the windows and doors, run the car’s air conditioning and look to see if the upholstery and carpets are stained or mismatched.

Run your hand inside the spare tire compartment or under the hood to feel for any silt, mud, or rust.

Check the electrical components, like the locks, windows and radio.

“Does it smell like mildew? Because that could mean there is mold building up and hiding in parts of the car. Look out for rust at the brake pedal with the gas pedal. That could cause malfunctions in the short or long term.” Nguyen said.

Most importantly, Nguyen says you should insist on having a qualified mechanic inspect the vehicle before you sign anything.

“Pittsburgh is number 35 on our top 100 metropolitan areas. You’re really up there in terms of flood-damaged cars,” Nguyen explained.

State lemon laws vary, and in Pennsylvania, the lemon law does not cover flood-damaged cars. If you do buy a car that is flood-damaged, the state attorney general’s office encourages you to file a complaint with them.

