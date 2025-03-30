Pennsylvania launches text service to help drivers during unexpected traffic backups

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission wants to help drivers better navigate unexpected traffic backlogs with a new text service.

The commission says the free, 24/7 text messaging service is an industry first.

Here’s how it works: when PA Turnpike drivers reach a backup, they can text “info” to 47676 and then answer prompts to verify their location with GPS. From there, the text service provides automated updates every 15-20 minutes. Those updates include what happened to cause the unexpected traffic, how long it will take to clear and other roadway updates. The texts stop automatically once the incident clears up.

“We take immense pride in maintaining safe, clear roadways on the PA Turnpike,” said PA Turnpike COO Craig Shuey. “Yet, we know incidents happen. While 47676 can’t lift drivers out of a backlog, it provides them timely reassurance that incidents are being handled, and an estimate on when travel will resume.”

The text service is not for normal commuter traffic or construction-related delays. Drivers are also encouraged to only text when at a complete stop and through a hands-free device or voice command.

This new service works alongside *11 and 511. Drivers should still call 911 to report life-threatening emergencies, criminal activity or for immediate assistance from first responders.

