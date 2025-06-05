Pennsylvania law banning cell phone use while driving now in effect

Whether you’re driving or stopped at a light, you can now be pulled over for calling, navigating or even holding your phone.

The Paul Miller Law went into effect at midnight on June 5. Miller was killed by a distracted driver at just 21 years old in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Now, 15 years later, after the work of his family, a law to protect others is in place.

During the law’s first year, drivers will get a written warning. Then in 2026, the violation increases to a $50 fine.

This law forces drivers to be off all electronic devices while driving, at a stop sign and even while waiting at a stoplight. If you are touching a device, you can be pulled over.

