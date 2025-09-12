Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes making ‘Charlie Kirk Day’ official state holiday

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is seeking support for his proposed legislation honoring conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Wednesday.

State Rep. Russ Diamond (R-District 102) announced Thursday morning that he’d soon be introducing legislation to establish “Charlie Kirk Day” as an official state holiday.

Founder of the nonprofit Turning Point USA, Kirk died shortly after being shot at a Utah college campus. He was holding a debate, which saw about 3,000 people attend.

“Honoring Charlie Kirk’s life and work would continue Pennsylvania’s long history as the nation’s foremost guarantor of free speech – a legacy dating back to our Commonwealth’s 1776 Constitution, in which we were the first state in the world to enshrine the freedom of speech in a constitution," Diamond stated.

Diamond is currently seeking co-sponsors for the legislation.

“By establishing Charlie Kirk Day on the first Monday of each August, the month when college and university students traditionally return to campus, we can honor his legacy and continue his work to celebrate, encourage and teach peaceful and civil political discourse to all Americans.”

