Pennsylvania looking to charge electric vehicle owners an annual fee

By WPXI.com News Staff

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvanians who own electric vehicles may soon be required to pay an annual fee.

It would help the state pay for road improvements.

On Wednesday, the Senate Transportation Committee approved a bill that would charge electric car owners an annual fee of $290.

Supporters said it makes sure electric vehicle owners are contributing to road repairs since they don’t pay taxes on gas.

The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration. If approved, it would be one of the highest electric vehicle fees in the country.

