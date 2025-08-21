Pennsylvania Lottery player from Allegheny County wins over $550K in online game

A player from Allegheny County has won an online prize of $550,974.31 from the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Big Winners Club game.

The Big Winners Club is a connect-style game that contributes to the VIP Jackpot, which starts at $150,000.

The Pennsylvania Lottery’s online games can be played on a computer, tablet, or mobile device. Players can also purchase tickets for games such as Powerball, Mega Millions, Match 6 Lotto and more on the website and app.

