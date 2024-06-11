Local

Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $113K sold in Westmoreland County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Pennsylvania Lottery (Pennsylvania Lottery)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

SMITHTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play Ticket worth more than $113,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Cash Flow ticket, worth $113,318, was sold at Jack’s Supermarket at 711 1st and Peer Street in Smithton.

The lottery retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Cash Flow is a $5 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $75,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a lottery sales terminal or self-service touchscreen vending terminal and are similar to scratch-off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mount Lebanon community mourning after girl, 10, found dead in car with her mom
  • Man shot, killed by police in Whitehall after firing at officers serving warrant
  • Current quarter will be the last for Pittsburgh Technical College students
  • VIDEO: Car dealership employees recall moment they realized distant yelling was a woman in need of help
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read