Pennsylvania man accused of beheading father is competent to stand trial, judge rules

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania man accused of beheading his father and posting a video of the severed head online is competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday.

Prosecutors say Justin Mohn, of the Levittown area of Middletown Township, fatally shot his father with a pistol and then used a kitchen knife and machete to decapitate Michael Mohn at the Levittown house where they both lived.

Mohn then allegedly recorded a video in which he held up his father’s head and identified him as a 20-year federal employee while calling for violence against the government. Prosecutors have said they found blood stains on the desk in the room where the video was recorded along with a computer that had several tabs open, including one for YouTube.

The video was posted on YouTube for several hours before it was taken down.

Judge Stephen Corr ruled from the bench after a nearly five-hour proceeding that unfolded with Mohn, wearing a yellow jumpsuit with “inmate” printed on the back and with his hands cuffed in front of him, seated in court and smiling, nodding or shaking his head throughout testimony.

Defense expert, Dr. John Markey, said he met with Mohn four times for nearly five hours and determined he had a delusional disorder.

A forensic psychologist who testified for the prosecution said Mohn is competent.

Mohn faces charges of first-degree murder, abusing a corpse and possession of instruments of crime. He is being held without bail.

