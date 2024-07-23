Pennsylvania man accused of smacking his toddler hard enough to leave handprint-shaped bruise

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. — A Blair County, Pennsylvania man is facing charges after an investigation into suspected child abuse.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports Brandon Long, 25, allegedly admitted to “smacking and spanking” his toddler after an incident between the child and his sibling.

Court documents said a relative called the police over the weekend after noticing “significant” bruising on the toddler’s lower back.

WJAC reports the children’s mother admitted to disciplining the toddler by “lightly smacking” his face and then “spanking his butt.”

While the mother was “calming down” the other child, Long allegedly came into the room and took the toddler to another part of the house.

Long continued to discipline the toddler by spanking him, but WJAC reports the mother did not witness it and wasn’t sure how many times he hit the child.

The mother later admitted to seeing the bruising and asking Long how hard he hit the toddler. The bruising was reportedly in the shape of a handprint.

Court documents alleged that Long said he “may have hit the boy a little harder than intended.”

Long is charged with aggravated assault of a child, simple assault and harassment.

