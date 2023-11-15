Local

Pennsylvania officials warn of scammers soliciting payments for fake farm show

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania officials are warning businesses that scammers are soliciting payment and booth reservations for a fake event.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry and Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding say the scammers are promoting a “Winter Farm Expo” from Jan. 6-7 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. The scammers request payments to reserve vendor space.

State officials say no such event is scheduled at the Farm Show Complex.

“Scammers are creative in their endeavors to prey on people to make a profit,” Henry said. “It is frustrating to see a scam like this surface and potentially tarnish a longstanding attraction event like the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Do not allow yourselves to be fooled: do your research before signing paperwork or sending payment.”

The 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show is actually being held on Jan 6-13. Click here for additional information.

Anyone who thinks they’ve been a victim of this scam can file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection online or by calling 1-800-441-2555.

