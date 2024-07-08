Pennsylvania police department makes history with 1st shift staffed fully by women

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A police department in Pennsylvania made history with its first shift staffed fully by women.

The Lehigh University Police Department posted on its Facebook page that on the night of June 30 into July 1, it had its first-ever shift staffed completely by women.

Security guard Emilia Amaral, dispatcher Karen Romero, officer Tina Vu, dispatcher Christina Pulley and officer Jaime Hricko were all on staff that night.

“Proud to see these incredible women leading the way as we strive to meet our 30x30 initiative goals to increase women in policing!” the post said.

