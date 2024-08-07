Pennsylvania State Police continue to search for Westmoreland County woman missing since 1988

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their search for a Westmoreland County woman who went missing over 35 years ago.

Ada Jane Groomes, 54, was last seen on October 7, 1988, at Groomes Transit Company in East Huntingdon Township. She and her husband owned a school bus transportation company at the time of her disappearance.

Groomes was last seen wearing blue jeans and possibly a peach-colored jacket, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to PSP Tips could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

