Pennsylvania State Police looking to identify woman who stole from White Township JCPenney

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are trying to identify a suspect who stole from the JCPenney in White Township.

According to state police, a woman arrived at the department store at 2334 Oakland Avenue at around noon on June 4. She stuck nine items of clothing, worth $246, in her purse and didn’t pay for them.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video wearing a tie-dye shirt that said “Hershey,” shorts and sandals. She was also seen carrying a crossbody-style purse.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Trooper Shay at 724-357-1960.

