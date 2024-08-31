Pennsylvania State Police looking for teen from Indiana County who may be in Beaver County

BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an Indiana County teen who may now be in Beaver County.

Troopers say Dyllan P. Ryan, 16, left his house in Burrell Township on Thursday at 11 a.m. and has not been back since.

Ryan is believed to be in the Rochester Township or Monaca Borough area at this time.

He has shoulder-length straight brown hair, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or state police at 724-357-1998.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group