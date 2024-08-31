Local

Pennsylvania State Police looking for teen from Indiana County who may be in Beaver County

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pennsylvania State Police looking for teen from Indiana County who may be in Beaver County Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an Indiana County teen who may now be in Beaver County. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an Indiana County teen who may now be in Beaver County.

Troopers say Dyllan P. Ryan, 16, left his house in Burrell Township on Thursday at 11 a.m. and has not been back since.

Ryan is believed to be in the Rochester Township or Monaca Borough area at this time.

He has shoulder-length straight brown hair, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or state police at 724-357-1998.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Steelers sign Super Bowl champion wide receiver
  • Masses of lanternflies appearing as rain on radar in Pittsburgh area
  • Woman killed, 3 others injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in Monroeville
  • VIDEO: Work underway to find, replace lead water lines on Mount Washington
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read