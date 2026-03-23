Pennsylvania State Police release ‘IUPatty’s’ arrest numbers

INDIANA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released the number of arrests made over ‘IUPatty’s’ weekend in Indiana County.

The non-university-sanctioned St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebration began near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and ran from Friday through Sunday.

Troopers were brought out in higher numbers for DUI enforcement and overall safety precautions.

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Overall, 38 total arrests were made. The violations leading up to those arrests were:

DUI - 22 arrests

Drug possession/paraphernalia - seven arrests

Evading arrest on foot - one arrest

Firearms violations/recovered stolen firearm - two arrests

Furnishing alcohol to minors - one arrest

Possession of alcohol by a minor - two arrests

Public drunkeness - one arrest

Warrant service - two arrests

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Of the DUI arrests made, 10 were alcohol related, nine were drug-related and three were for both.

Troopers stopped 166 vehicles, issued 22 citations and handed out 19 written warnings.

Four crashes were investigated over the course of the weekend.

State police said Indiana Borough and White Township assisted them.

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