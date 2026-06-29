Pennsylvania State Police warn public of new law enforcement impersonation phone scam

People are falsely posing as law enforcement in a phone scam happening in local communities.

According to information shared by Pennsylvania State Police on Monday, troopers have received several reports of scam calls being made to residents in the Troop B area.

Troop B includes: Allegheny (except the townships of Frazer, Fawn, Springdale, Harrison, and East Deer, the boroughs of Brackenridge and Tarentum, and SR 28), Fayette, Greene, and Washington, and the townships of Rostraver and South Huntingdon, the boroughs of Smithton, West Newton, and North Belle Vernon, the city of Monessen and Interstate 70 in Westmoreland County.

Police said the scammers claim to be with state police and some other law enforcement agencies, including sheriff’s offices, local police departments or federal agents. They then tell the intended victim that they are reaching out about jury duty or outstanding warrants and demand payment via cash, gift cards, or cryptocurrency. Troopers said the cryptocurrency requested is typically Bitcoin.

Troopers emphasize that no law enforcement agency will ever call people to demand payment.

Anyone who receives a call like this is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-223-5200.

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