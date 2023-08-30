Pennsylvania State Senate will meet Wednesday to reach agreement on a fiscal code

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Senate will meet for a rare August session on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The goal is to come to an agreement on a “fiscal code,” or how to spend the money allocated in the budget bill.

“I think there’s a strong chance many of the unresolved items will remain unresolved,” State Sen. Jay Costa said.

The Democrat is referring to what he calls controversial items.

“I think some of the things that are still a controversy relate to a program called ‘Level Up,’” he said.

“Level Up” is a $100 million program aimed at providing funding to the 100 least funded schools in the state. A number of districts are right here in Western Pennsylvania.

“We’re talking about schools that don’t have guidance counselors, that don’t have librarians or nurses, that have very high class sizes,” Marc Spier said. He’s the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Policy Center.

“We have to fund the least well-funded schools and ‘Level Up’ is a program that has had bipartisan support that actually does that. That’s why it’s so important,” Spier said.

What’s holding it back? Costa says state Republicans are pushing for a $100 million school voucher program. Gov. Shapiro already vetoed voucher legislation and says he’d do it again.

Also up for discussion, is a home-repair program, stipends for student teachers and the state’s primary election date, currently set for April 23.

“The conversation is around two dates: March 26 or April 2. We have not reached a consensus on that but there is certainly a consensus on wanting to make that move,” Costa said.

There may be bipartisan support on moving election day, but Costa says he has doubts the parties can agree on some of the other issues.

“What’s likely to happen, in my view, is we will send something over, probably one-party led, send two fiscal codes to the House and they won’t do anything with it because it’s not agreed to,” Costa said.

It’s important to note the House is not scheduled to be back in session until late September and neither party has a majority. Sara Innamorato vacated her seat to run for Allegheny County Executive. Democrats had held a one-vote lead.

Channel 11 reached out to multiple Republican state senators but did not hear back.

