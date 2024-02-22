Pennsylvania state troopers rescue red-tailed hawk hit by car, stuck in grille

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state troopers in Cumberland County rescued a red-tailed hawk that was hit by a car and got stuck in the car’s grille.

Pennsylvania State Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that two troopers from PSP Carlisle removed the injured hawk carefully.

Wildlife In Need PA took the bird for treatment, state police said.

PSP Carlisle Troopers Williams and Rahn rescued a red-tailed hawk. A vehicle struck the bird, and it became stuck in the grill. The Troopers removed the hawk carefully and notified Wildlife In Need PA, who took the injured bird for treatment. pic.twitter.com/zvHGH3MEJi — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) February 21, 2024

