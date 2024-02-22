Local

Pennsylvania state troopers rescue red-tailed hawk hit by car, stuck in grille

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state troopers in Cumberland County rescued a red-tailed hawk that was hit by a car and got stuck in the car’s grille.

Pennsylvania State Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that two troopers from PSP Carlisle removed the injured hawk carefully.

Wildlife In Need PA took the bird for treatment, state police said.

