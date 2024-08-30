Local

Pennsylvania Turnpike officials project Friday will be busiest travel day of Labor Day weekend

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike officials project Friday will be busiest travel day of Labor Day weekend

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania Turnpike officials are gearing up for a busy holiday weekend.

Friday is projected to be the Turnpike’s busiest day, with an estimated 720,000 cars and trucks expected to use the roadway.

>> Pittsburgh International Airports sees increase in travelers for Labor Day weekend

Officials predict between Thursday, Aug. 29 and Monday, Sept. 2, the Turnpike will see 2.89 million travelers, the same as 2019′s record-breaking levels.

There will be an increased number of Geico Safety Patrol teams to respond to travelers who need help, a news release said.

All construction projects are suspended until Monday at 11 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh resale business owner convicted of selling $4.3M worth of stolen retail items
  • Local school implements 4-day school week
  • Delta tire explosion: Family of worker killed said he was going to retire next year
  • VIDEO: Arson investigation underway after multiple police cars set on fire in McKeesport
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read