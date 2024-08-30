Pennsylvania Turnpike officials project Friday will be busiest travel day of Labor Day weekend

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania Turnpike officials are gearing up for a busy holiday weekend.

Friday is projected to be the Turnpike’s busiest day, with an estimated 720,000 cars and trucks expected to use the roadway.

Officials predict between Thursday, Aug. 29 and Monday, Sept. 2, the Turnpike will see 2.89 million travelers, the same as 2019′s record-breaking levels.

There will be an increased number of Geico Safety Patrol teams to respond to travelers who need help, a news release said.

All construction projects are suspended until Monday at 11 p.m.

