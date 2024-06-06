Pennsylvanians should get REAL ID ‘as soon as possible,’ government officials say

PENNSYLVANIA — Government officials put out a reminder to Pennsylvanians that the deadline to get a REAL ID is less than a year away.

Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card, or other form of federally acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) to board a domestic commercial flight or enter certain federal facilities starting on May 7, 2025.

“The REAL ID enforcement deadline is quickly approaching,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “REAL ID is optional in Pennsylvania, but if you think you’ll need one - especially if you plan on flying – we recommend that you start the process now.”

REAL ID is a federal law that affects how states issue driver’s licenses and ID cards acceptable for federal purposes, like boarding a commercial flight or entering certain federal facilities.

“REAL ID is a coordinated effort by the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver licenses and identification cards,” said TSA Federal Security Director Karen Keys-Turner. “The improvements are intended to inhibit terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.”

“We are encouraging every Pennsylvanian to get a REAL ID as soon as possible,” said Harrisburg International Airport Executive Director Timothy J. Edwards. “We do not want anyone to arrive at the TSA Checkpoint at Harrisburg International Airport being denied access to their flight because they don’t have an approved form of Identification. Even if you aren’t planning to fly anytime soon, you need to get a REAL ID. Should a distant family emergency, or any other kind of last-minute travel need arise, without a REAL ID, quickly flying to that location will not be an option.”

Pennsylvanians can get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card by presenting documents for verification and processing at any PennDOT driver license center.

To date, PennDOT has issued more than 2.3 million REAL ID products.

