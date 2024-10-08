Pennsylvania’s deadline to register to vote is approaching. Here’s what you need to know

PITTSBURGH — The November election is rapidly approaching, and so is a crucial deadline for anyone needing to register to vote in Pennsylvania.

The deadline to register to vote on Nov. 5 is only two weeks away, on Oct. 21.

“Eligible Pennsylvanians who are not registered to vote risk missing out on the opportunity to have their voices heard in this important election,” said Al Schmidt, secretary of the Commonwealth.

To be an eligible voter in the state you must be a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, a resident of Pennsylvania for at least 30 days before the election and at least 18 years old on Election Day.

You can register to vote through the Online Voter Registration (OVR) system, which Schmidt says is a fast and convenient way to get registered.

Voters can also register to vote by mail or apply in person at the following places:

A county voter registration office

County assistance offices

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices

Armed Forces recruitment centers

County clerk of orphans’ courts or marriage license offices

Area agencies on aging

County mental health and intellectual disabilities offices

Student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education

Offices of special education in high schools

Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers

Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver and photo license centers

No matter what way a voter chooses to register, they’ll only be able to vote on Nov. 5 if county election officers get their registration application by 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.

“Your vote is valuable, regardless of how you choose to cast it, and I encourage you to exercise your constitutional right to be heard by voting in this election,” Schmidt said.

Voters who want to request a mail-in or absentee ballot must apply by Oct. 29.

Voters can cast their ballots in person at their polling place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Click here to find your polling place.

A variety of election resources are available at vote.pa.gov.

