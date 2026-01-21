People’s Choice Award winner crowned in Pittsburgh’s annual gingerbread competition

PITTSBURGH — The people have spoken, crowning their favorite entry in the City of Pittsburgh’s 23rd Annual Gingerbread House Display competition.

The Frankhauser family of Irwin received the most votes for their entry “Mrs. Claus’s Candied Conservatory,” winning the 2025 People’s Choice Award, officials announced Wednesday.

This was Mary and Christen Frankhauser’s first time entering the gingerbread competition. The mother-daughter pair spent weeks preparing the display from scratch.

“The best part of the whole process wasn’t just the finished house, it was the time spent together,” the Franhausers said. “We’re so grateful to everyone who voted and for the opportunity to share our creativity with the community.”

More than 300 entries were submitted to this year’s competition. The city announced the winners of the Clearview Choice Award and Curator’s Choice Award back in November.

See the full gallery of entries by clicking here.

