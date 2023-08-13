Peoples Gas president says system was ‘operating as designed’ at site of Plum house explosion

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — Peoples Gas president Michael Huwar said the company’s “system was operating as designed” at the site of the house explosion in Plum.

According to officials, the explosion happened at around 10:23 a.m. on Rustic Ridge Drive and Brookside Drive.

Video shows Ring doorbell footage of the blast that blew out windows and doors throughout the neighborhood. Debris can be seen flying into yards and homes.

During a press conference on Sunday, Huwar said gas in the area was turned off at 11:30 a.m., just over an hour after the explosion.

Huwar said his team at the scene checked for leakage, as well as did smell checks and tested for gas underground and in the air.

After the checks, Huwar said his team determined their “system was operating as designed,” but further testing of their systems will be done.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones and those who lost their lives in this tragic accident,” Huwar said.

Gas is still turned off at some homes and Huwar said it’s too early to estimate when it’ll be restored.

Huwar also said all new information will be posted on the company’s website. They will also be communicating directly will those affected.

This is the second house explosion in Plum in less than two years.

Last April, a house exploded on Hialeah Drive. Five people were hospitalized.

