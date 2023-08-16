Peoples Gas working to restore service to homes near Plum explosion site

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — Peoples Gas is back in the neighborhood where a home exploded last weekend, killing five.

Related Coverage >> Plum House Explosion: What we’ve learned about the 5 victims, the legacies left behind

The gas company is conducting tests in the neighborhood while working to restore service. A spokesperson for the company said technicians are going door to door, conducting safety tests and relighting appliances. They think gas service will be restored to the neighborhood as early as Wednesday afternoon.

People who live in the area are not being evacuated during the tests and may smell strong gas odors. If homeowners aren’t around when technicians stop by, a door hanger will be left that includes contact information for Peoples Gas.

PHOTOS: House leveled in explosion in Plum Borough; several other homes damaged

The spokesperson said testing done on Tuesday is what’s allowing them to restore service. All day Tuesday, crews with Peoples Gas were out along Rustic Ridge Drive, with a blue tent set up and an excavator, digging in a yard roughly three houses down from the home that exploded. We’re told Peoples Gas drilled holes on either side of the line and they’re testing the line.

The Public Utilities Commission says it’s monitoring these integrity tests. The PUC added that they’re investigating if public utility infrastructure or operations contributed to the cause and circumstances surrounding the explosion.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group