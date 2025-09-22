Peoples Natural Gas reminds residents to prepare their homes for upcoming winter season

As autumn arrives in Pittsburgh, Peoples Natural Gas is urging residents to prepare their homes for the upcoming winter to ensure safety and save on heating costs.

With temperatures dropping, Peoples emphasizes the importance of proactive maintenance on furnaces and heating appliances. Regular inspections can prevent costly repairs and improve energy efficiency, leading to lower utility bills during the peak heating season.

“Simple measures like filling crevices around doors, windows or foundation cracks with weather stripping or caulking or placing 6-mil plastic over windows can pay for themselves in a single season,” said Peoples President Mike Huwar.

Peoples recommends several actions to ensure home safety and efficiency during the winter months. These include replacing furnace filters regularly, keeping flammable products away from heat-producing appliances and ensuring vents are clear of obstructions.

The company also advises using the seasonal change as an opportunity to inspect smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, replacing them as needed.

For those who smell gas, Peoples instructs to leave the area immediately and call 911 and their emergency line.

Peoples offers programs such as Budget Billing to help spread heating costs throughout the year and Customer Assistance Programs for those who qualify, including payment plans and emergency repair assistance.

