Peregrine Falcon chicks hatched on Pitt’s campus banded

PITTSBURGH — The two Peregrine Falcon chicks who hatched at Pitt’s Cathedral of Learning were banded Tuesday morning.

The process of banding involves placing a small lightweight band marked with an identifying number on a bird’s leg, according to the National Aviary. Using these bands, scientists can study the behaviors of falcons and determine the status of the bird’s population, which is critical information for the formerly endangered species.

“Banding young falcons is the only way to tell one from another and it enables us to track individual birds while monitoring population trends. We appreciate the University of Pittsburgh and the National Aviary for continuing to engage the public with livestream access to this a high-profile nest site, allowing them to learn more about these incredible birds,” said Patricia Barber, an endangered bird biologist for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

At the same time as the chicks were banded, officials performed health checks on them.

The chicks hatched on April 22 and are the first brood for Peregrine Falcon couple Carla and Ecco.

The public can watch the chicks continue to develop on the National Aviary’s livestream camera at aviary.org.

