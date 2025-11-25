Persistent rain remains through Tuesday evening; return by midday Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Rain will impact your plans through Tuesday afternoon. The showers may reduce visibility and create ponding on roads, so make sure to use extra caution when traveling.

The bulk of the steady rain moves out this evening with a few light rain showers through the night.

Wednesday will start with cloudy conditions and mild temperatures in the 50s. Rain showers are expected late morning through midday with the passage of a cold front. Behind this system, temperatures will fall in the afternoon hours to the low 40s by dinnertime. Windy conditions are also expected through the day, with gusts around 30 mph.

Cooler air sinks in for Thanksgiving Day and will stick around for Black Friday shopping; both days will feature highs around the freezing mark with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

The cold wind over the warm lakes will bring the chance of scattered lake-effect snow showers to the area from time to time late Thursday and Friday, especially for areas north of Pittsburgh.

