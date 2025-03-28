Person barricaded inside Monessen home after police attempt to serve search warrant

MONESSEN, Pa. — Police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside of a home in Westmoreland County.

The incident on Leeds Avenue started just after 4:30 a.m. after authorities attempted to serve a search warrant on a possible suspect involved in a shooting, a spokesperson for the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said.

The shooting happened Thursday night just before 11 p.m. near Marion and Leeds avenues. One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital and is expected to survive.

Monessen police are waiting for the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team to arrive.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of Leeds and Marion.

The Monessen City School District is operating on a 2-hour delay due to the incident. Superintendent Dr. Robert Motte sent Channel 11 the following statement:

“This morning, we were informed of an active police incident within the Monessen community, located in close proximity to one of our school buildings. Additionally, there are student bus stops near the area impacted by the incident.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Monessen School District has implemented a two-hour delay to allow law enforcement time to secure the area. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority. We are in ongoing communication with local authorities and will continue to assess the situation as it develops.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families and community as we prioritize the well-being of everyone in our district.”

