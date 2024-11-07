Person trapped under car, dog killed after multivehicle crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A person is in critical condition after becoming trapped underneath a car following a multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Washington Boulevard near the Mr. Magic Car Wash.

Officials say the person underneath the vehicle was extricated and taken to a hospital. Police said the man was vacuuming their vehicle at the time of the crash.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said there was also a dog in one of the vehicles that got scared during the crash, ran out and got hit and killed by another car.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. An active investigation is ongoing.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene.

