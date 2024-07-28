Local

Woman dead after crash in Canonsburg

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WPXI Washington County map A generic map of Washington County in Pennsylvania. (Cox Media Group/Cox Media Group)

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Washington County.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco says two vehicles were involved in a crash near the intersection of 1st Street and Hooks Lane in Canonsburg around 1:30 p.m.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but she was pronounced dead at the emergency department.

Warco identifies the woman who died as Joyce Gray, 58, of Washington, Pa.

It’s not clear if she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Warco said.

The crash is under investigation by the Canonsburg Police Department.

