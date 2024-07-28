Woman dead after crash in Canonsburg

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Washington County.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco says two vehicles were involved in a crash near the intersection of 1st Street and Hooks Lane in Canonsburg around 1:30 p.m.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but she was pronounced dead at the emergency department.

Warco identifies the woman who died as Joyce Gray, 58, of Washington, Pa.

It’s not clear if she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Warco said.

The crash is under investigation by the Canonsburg Police Department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group