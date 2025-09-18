Person flown to hospital after crash involving motorcycle in Sewickley Township

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is injured after a crash involving a motorcycle.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say crews were called to the intersection of Lowber Road and Railroad Street in Sewickley Township at 5:19 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say one person was flown to a hospital from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

