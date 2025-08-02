Person flown to hospital after incident at Fayette County asphalt plant

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was injured in an incident at an asphalt plant in Fayette County.

Fayette County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the area of 96 Quarry Road in North Union Township at 10:46 a.m.

Investigators said a person was flown to a hospital from the area of the scene.

The North Union Township Volunteer Fire Department said the Hopwood Station is handling the investigation. Channel 11 has reached out to the Hopwood Volunteer Fire Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

