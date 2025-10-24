Person hospitalized after 3 vehicles crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person was injured after multiple vehicles crashed in Penn Hills on Friday.

Members of Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said the three vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Nadine Road and Allegheny River Boulevard.

Three people were evaluated at the scene and one of them was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews had to block all lanes of Allegheny River Boulevard for about 30 minutes as they responded and worked to clean debris from the crash.

The road has since reopened. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

