Woman hospitalized after shooting in McKees Rocks

By WPXI.com News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in McKees Rocks on Thursday.

According to police, first responders were called to the 100 block of Bell Avenue at 1:46 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a woman with shrapnel wounds to her shin, hand and cheek.

She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

