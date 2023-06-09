Woman hospitalized after shooting in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in McKees Rocks on Thursday.
According to police, first responders were called to the 100 block of Bell Avenue at 1:46 p.m.
Once on scene, first responders found a woman with shrapnel wounds to her shin, hand and cheek.
She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
RELATED >>> 2 suspects in custody after police pursuit following shooting in McKees Rocks
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group