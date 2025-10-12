Person injured in crash in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was injured in a crash in Rostraver Township on Saturday night.

The Rostraver Township Fire Department said they were called to a crash near the area of Broad Avenue and Sara Way at around 11 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found two vehicles that had collided and sustained heavy damage to their fronts.

One person was taken to a local hospital by Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

