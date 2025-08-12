Person injured in motorcycle crash in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — A person was injured in a motorcycle crash in East Liberty.
Allegheny County dispatchers said police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Centre Avenue and South Euclid Avenue at 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday.
One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.
A Channel 11 photographer saw police investigating a damaged motorcycle that was lying on its side on a curb.
First responders have since cleared the scene.
