Person injured in motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A person was injured in a motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of East Street and East Ohio Street at 7:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh medics took a person to a hospital. Investigators said that person was the driver of the motorcycle.

Officers were inspecting a single motorcycle at the scene when a Channel 11 photographer arrived at the scene. Debris from the bike was scattered on the road.

Officials said the driver was in stable condition.

