Person injured in overnight shooting in Cranberry Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Butler County are investigating an overnight shooting.

The shooting happened on Bayberry Lane in Cranberry Township around 1 a.m.

Butler County 911 dispatch officials tell Channel 11 that one person was hurt.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is not currently known.

We’ve reached out to Cranberry Township police for more information. Check back for updates.

