Person of interest in Rostraver murder investigation recognized by police in front of Florida home

NEW EAGLE, Pa. — For a full month, there were no updates on who police were searching for in connection to the death of Jennah Seibert in Rostraver, despite surveillance video being released from a 7-11 in New Eagle showing a person of interest.

That changed on Wednesday, when the Westmoreland County District Attorney said a person of interest, who is the same man in those surveillance videos, was in custody on unrelated charges.

Channel 11 sources said that man is Dorian Jeri-Greene.

“It’s a bit of a relief, yeah, because it was close to home here, and you know, it is a relief,” said Scott Rice of New Eagle.“It’s surprising it took so long, but I’m glad they got him.”

That’s how many in the Monongahela area are feeling.

“Oh, I’m glad, right. I’m glad he’s caught,” said Ronald Pergola of Carroll Township.

Jeri-Greene was arrested on Tuesday in Tampa, Florida. According to court documents, police spotted him in front of a home in Tampa, and recognized him as a man with warrants out of Pennsylvania.

That warrant is for an incident in Washington County in February, where he is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, then strangling her.

Jeri-Greene has not been charged in Seibert’s death.

Jeri-Greene waived his right to an extradition hearing and is now waiting to be brought back to Pennsylvania.

Court records show he has a significant history of domestic violence in Florida, including two felonies.

In Pennsylvania, aside from that incident in February, he had a previous DUI conviction, pleaded guilty to a harassment charge in Monogahela in 2013, and to a criminal mischief charge in 2010.

Jeri-Greene was active on TikTok, often posting videos working in construction.

While it’s unclear how, it appears Seibert and Jeri-Green knew each other. Seibert’s Instagram page shows that the two followed each other’s profiles.

Many in the community are just glad there’s a development after nearly a month of uncertainty since Seibert’s death.

“You know, you don’t hear about that kind of stuff around here,” Rice said. “I’m glad they’re doing their job, and I hope they keep it up.”

