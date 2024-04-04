Person rescued after car rolls over in Glenfield

GLENFIELD, Pa. — A person was rescued from a car that rolled over in Glenfield on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Route 65 near Agnew Hill at 7:30 p.m., according to the Emsworth Volunteer Fire Company.

A photo posted to Facebook shows a white sedan with severe damage.

Crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and rescue the person trapped inside.

