4 people, including 2 firefighters, injured after garbage truck crash in Washington County

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people, including two firefighters, were hurt in a garbage truck crash in Washington County Thursday.

Washington County 911 said there was an garbage truck versus car crash with entrapment on N. Main Street in Chartiers Township at around 5 a.m.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital from the scene and there’s currently no word on their conditions. The driver of the car had to be extricated, dispatch said.

Dispatchers also said two firefighters were injured, with one being taken to the hospital. The other was treated at the scene for dehydration.

A medical helicopter was requested to the crash but was unable to fly because of the weather.

Chartiers Township police are investigating the crash.

