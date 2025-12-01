Person shot, killed by police after chase on I-279 was potential suspect in Butler shooting

BUTLER, Pa. — The person who was shot and killed by police following a chase and crash on I-279 was a potential suspect in a shooting in Butler.

Butler City Police said on Friday, around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Whitmire Avenue for someone who had been shot in the shoulder.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found on Whitmire Avenue, but police said the shooting happened at Ridge Avenue and West New Castle Street.

The victim was initially treated at Butler Memorial Hospital before being flown to UPMC Presby, where he remains in stable but serious condition.

A bullet also hit a nearby home.

Butler City Police, along with assistance from Pennsylvania State Police and Butler Township Police, responded to the scene and are actively investigating the shooting. Officers have spoken with witnesses, collected video evidence and processed the crime scenes.

Devin Russell, a 20-year-old man from Butler City, was identified as a potential suspect in the shooting. However, according to Butler City Police, Russell was later involved in a police incident on I-279 on Saturday in Allegheny County.

On Saturday, state police said the incident began when police began pursuing a white SUV in Butler County shortly before 8 p.m. Multiple departments chased the SUV into Allegheny County.

The chase ended around mile marker nine on southbound I-279 when the SUV lost control and crashed, flipping at least two times, state police say.

State police say at this point, there were shots fired, which led to an officer-involved shooting.

It’s unknown which department the officer who fired belongs to.

All four people who were in the SUV were taken to hospitals, state police say. The person who was shot later died, but the three others are recovering.

Butler City Police have stated they were not involved in the incident in Allegheny County and cannot comment further on it.

The investigation is ongoing, and Butler City Police are urging anyone with information, video footage, or other relevant details to contact Butler County 911. Sgt. Doctor is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group