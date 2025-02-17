Person shot near East Liberty Target Saturday evening

PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot near a busy shopping area Saturday around 6:15 p.m.

This happened on Penn Avenue, right across from the East Liberty Target, near apartments, businesses and restaurants.

Police say according to witnesses, there was a fight before the suspect shot the victim, then took off. So far, no suspect description had been made public.

Crime scene detectives and Pittsburgh police cars lined Penn Avenue as officers searched for clues, including collecting a shell casing that was left behind.

Kira Cervil lives close by and says incidents like this don’t make her feel less safe.

“I think that is how a lot of Pittsburgh is,” Cervil said. “Where, no matter where you are, there is going to be one or two things, but I think that’s true of any city.”

Channel 11 cameras captured detectives inside Target, possibly reviewing security footage.

Penn Avenue is a busy road with cameras all over local intersections and at businesses and apartment complexes.

This area is no stranger to crime. In August, Donnie Green was charged with attempted homicide after police say he shot a woman multiple times on Broad Street, which is just behind the East Liberty Target.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man arrested, charged with shooting woman multiple times in East Liberty

“This is the U.S.,” Cervil said. “There are guns, there is going to be violence and the best you can do is stay away from it.”

Pittsburgh Police say the victim of the shooting is expected to survive.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group