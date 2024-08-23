Local

Man arrested, charged with shooting woman multiple times in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in East Liberty last month.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Broad Street at around 10 p.m. on July 8 for a seven-round ShotSpotter alert. They found a woman who had been shot three times in the leg.

Donnie Green, 38, was taken into custody just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the 4900 block of Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh police said.

Green, from Pittsburgh, is charged with criminal attempt homicide, persons not to possess, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

Green was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

