Local

Teenager shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A teenager was shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood Thursday morning.

Allegheny County 911 said police and EMS units were called to the 3100 block of Ashlyn Street at 6:44 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw police just outside of the Sheraden Park.

The victim, 17, was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, officials said.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

